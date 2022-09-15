Travis Wayne Lemmons, Jr., an extraordinary father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2022, at the age of 31 at his home in Tupman, California.
Travis is survived by his parents, Travis Sr. and Lucy Lemmons; his children, Wyatt, Kane, Lucy, Vernon, and step-daughter, Serenity; his brother, Scott Lemmons-Kibo, and his sisters, Jessica Lemmons and Christie Lemmons; his nephews Austin, Dean, Zayne, and Ace; his grandparents, Vernon and Margie Lemmons, and grandmother, Marilyn Lenares. Travis is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Dearmore; his uncle, Mike Lemmons; and his aunt, Kathy Lemmons.
Travis was born on December 15, 1990 in Bakersfield, California, to Travis Sr. and Lucy Lemmons. He grew up in a small town surrounded by countless family members and friends. Travis was known as a hard worker, but it was his fierce attention to detail that made him one of the best heavy equipment operators around. However, Travis is best known for his witty sense of humor and ability to change the atmosphere; whenever he entered a room, the place lit up with joy and laughter. To know him was to love him. Travis was truly one in a million and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed with the honor of knowing him. He was one of the good ones.
A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A viewing will precede the service at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home in Taft, California from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. A graveside service will immediately follow the viewing at Taft Cemetery at 11:30 am.
