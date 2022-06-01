Troy Lee Elam passed away at the age of 60 on February 17, 2022 in his hometown, Taft, California. He was preceded by his father, Bobby Lee Willingham, and mother Harlene Dell Willingham. He is also survived by his daughters and son-in-law’s, Mandi and John Knowles, Caitlin and Matan Katz, as well as his grandchildren: Daphine Katz, Sophie Katz, Payton Burell, Rainee Burell, and Mephis Knowles. Troy was a wonderful, loving father, grandfather, and friend. He was very passionate about woodwork and shooting, but most of all taking the grandkids to get Thrifty's ice cream.
Celebration of life will be held @ Taft Moose Lodge March 11 at 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.