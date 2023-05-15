Taft Union High School’s softball and baseball are both paying in Div. III in the upcoming CIF Central Section playoffs.
Brackets and seeding were announced Saturday and it was the softball team that got the most favorable seed.
The baseball team, despite winning the South Sequoia League championship, was seeded 10th in D3 and will have to travel to Visalia on Wednesday to play at No. 7 Mt. Whitney.
The Wildcats finished 18-8 overall and 11-1 in league.
The softball team finished tied for second in the SSL but drew a much more favorable seed.
Taft was seeded fourth in the bracket and will host 13th seed Cabrillo of Lompoc Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Wildcats went 19-7 overall and 9-3 in the SSL. The tied for second with Shafter, a game league champion Wasco.
