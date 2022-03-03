The Taft Union High School's Boy's Varsity Tennis squad has hit the ground running this season.
With three Matches down, the Wildcat boys have have started the season with an impressive 3-0 record'" Coach John Usrey said."With a first against RFK, the Wildcat boys chalked up a win with a 9-0 score, not even giving up a single point. Furthermore, the boys didn't even have a single set loss on the score sheet. In isolation, this achievement might seem like a fluke, but thus far, they have continued the streak with all the schools we've played so far; that is, Shafter and Delano High School after RFK. "
"Furthering the achievement is the fact that Delano HS beat us last year. Wasco next week should be tough; like Delano, we look to redeem ourselves from our loss against them last year," Usrey said.
