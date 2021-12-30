Taft Union's boys basketball team has gone 2-1 so far this week in the Santa Maria Tournament.
The Wildcats opened with a 72-23 win over Coast Union on Tuesday, then beat Coastal Christian 68-52.
The Wildcats apparently lost a third game but no details were immediately available.
The Wildcats are now 4-7 in the preseason.
Against Coast Union, the Wildcats led 47-12 at half and were never challenged.
Nine Wildcats scored, led by Brock Mizener with 24 points, Ty Smith with 10, Baylin Statler with 8 and Dany Buddell and Ernie Laulu with seven each.
Mizen shot 9 of 14 from the field and was 3 for 7 from 3-point range.
No individual stats were available for the win over Coastal Christian.
South Sequoia League play starts next week. The Wildcats host Kennedy on Jan. 5. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. in Mullen Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.