Taft Union High School's 2022 football schedule is going to feature a couple of Thursday night games and a different South Sequoia League schedule.
Arvin has moved out of the SSL and been replaced by Delano High School, putting all three Delano schools in the SSL.
Both Thursday night games are caused by a shortage of officials, TUHS officials said.
The Wildcats will still play Arvin, only in a nonleague game on Sept. 9.
The Wildcats open the season at home on Aug. 19 against Kern Valley High School and then host Foothill on Aug. 26.
The first Thursday night game will be on Sept. 1 when Taft travels to Tehachapi. After Arvin game, the Wildcats open the SSL season by hosting Kennedy of Delano on Sept. 16, then travel to Shafter on Sept. 23.
The Wildcats host McFarland on Oct. 7, the go to Delano on Oct. 14 to play Chavez.
Taft will play its second Thursday night game on Oct. 20 at Wasco, then close the regular season on the road at Delano.
