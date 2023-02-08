Taft High's girls soccer team can win the South Sequoia League championship outright Thursday on their home field.
The Wildcats beat Wasco 2-1 in Wasco Tuesday night and are now tied for first place with the Tigers.
Both teams are 7-2-2 in the SSL.
Gina Bartolomei and Katelyn Moore both scored goals for the Wildcats and goalie Belicia Ramirez had 14 saves in the Wasco match.
Thursdays game is the final regular season game for the Wildcats and is senior night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.