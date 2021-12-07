Taft Union's junior varsity girls soccer team dropped a pair of games in the McFarland Tournament last week.
The 'Cats lost 5-0 to South but the score wasn't indicative of the game, Coach Michelle Clark said.
Taft gave up a pair of "own goals."
"My girls were not overmatched," Clark said. "South was a very tough team and we played toe-to-toe with them."
Taft played the Spartans tough in the first half but but hurt themselves with by playing out of position a bit and not attacking the ball, Clark said.
Taft's top players were Cierrah Franks, Maritza Garcia, Crisalia Hernandez
The JV 'Cats played host McFarland tougher, but lost on a last-minute goal in a shortened game.
Clark said a bracket conflict limited the game to one 30 minute half and two short overtime periods.
Taft held McFarland until the last 30 seconds of the second overtime.
"I couldn't be prouder of these girls," She said. "They fought hard and never gave up. We saw things we need to work on but I have a lot of confidence in these girls."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.