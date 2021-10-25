Thursday was Senior Night for the Taft High wildcats and their last game of the regular season.
The Cats swept Arvin 3-0.
Head Coach Adeana Furman said she was “feeling pretty good. Still looking for a little bit of consistency out of us. I mean we change our line up quite a bit trying to find that.``
The Cats slammed Arvin in the first set 25-12. In the second set Arvin turned things up a notch proving to be a challenge but Taft still took the set 25-21. The last set came down to the wire but the Lady Cats got the upper hand finishing the set 25-23.
The team now has a 7-5 league record going into the playoffs. The team finished third in the league. At the top is Chavez who went undefeated in the SSL and in second was McFarland with 8-4 in league.
“ We're hoping this gives us some momentum as we go into playoffs next week," Furman said.
Taft is the top seed in Div. 5 and will host Highland Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Cats performed great having an overall record of 17-13-1. The Lady Cats totaled 542 kills this season with Jayde Gonzalez as the top killer with 138. In this season the Ladies totaled 212 aces and 1156 digs. Number one ace this year was Jada Mizener getting 40 aces and the dig queen was Autumn Farkas holding 262.
