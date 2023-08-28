The 2023 season marks the 99th season of varsity football at Taft Union High School.
In the spring of 2024, there will be a 100th Year Anniversary Celebration (specific date to be announced) of Wildcat football.
Data collection has begun for a commemorative booklet about the history of Wildcat Football.
Some seasons are very well documented, while others are missing or incomplete (rosters, game statistics, end of the season awards, etc.). If you’d like to contribute to this collection of data, please contact Brad Van Roekel at the TUHS campus, bvanroekel@taftunion.org or 763-2300 ext. 138 and leave a message.
