Former Taft Union High School and Taft College standout Jackson Van Roekel was named this week's Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week. This is the first time Van Roekel has earned the award in his career.
Van Roekel is now pitching for NAIA school Iowa Wesleyan in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.
Van Roekel, a lefty, had a great weekend on the mound for the Tigers. In game three of the three game series versus Hannibal-LaGrange University, Van Roekel threw 6 scoreless innings while only giving up 5 hits and 2 walks. He also struck out 7 Trojans in the process.
Van Roekel was an integral part of the Tigers' final win of the 3 game series sweep of the Trojans.
The Tigers are currently 3-0 on the season and will look to keep the momentum going forward on February 17 and 18 as they travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to take on the Mid America Christian University Evangels.
Van Roekel is a 2019 TUHS graduate. He was first team all-South Sequoia League as a junior and senior and pitched and played outfield and first base for the Wildcats.
He moved on to Taft College for two years where he pitched and played outfield.
Van Roekel is academically a senior and is due to graduate in May with a degree in sports management.
