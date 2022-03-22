Born September 29th, 1943
Passed away March 14th, 2022
Verlon “Dale” Stewart, 78, is preceded in death by his mother and father, Willie and Effie Stewart, his sister Elzene Branson and his brother Delon Stewart. Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pat Stewart. Dale was a loving father to his daughter, Cheryl Davis. He was a proud grandfather to his granddaughter, Emily Davis. Dale was a bus driver for several schools and upon retirement owned and operated D&D Equipment Rentals with his brother Delon. His viewing will be at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, Friday March 25th from 5-8pm. His Celebration of Life will be at New Hope, 308 Harrison Street, Taft CA on March 26th at 11am.
