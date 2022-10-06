1943 - 2022
Vick Linford Posey went home to be with his Lord on September 23, 2022. He was born on May 12, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama. Vick leaves behind his wife of 51 years Lonna (Farris) Posey, his daughters Vicki Lynn Posey and Sherri Ann (Posey) DeFries (husband Ron), and sons Vic Edward Posey (wife Amanda), Timothy Daniel Posey (wife Kim), and Michael Nolan Posey.
Vick was Papa to 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family will be having a private graveside service, and would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, and flowers.
