1958 – 2021
Vicki Lyn Simms Thomas Lingo was born in Fullerton, Orange Co., California on 30 December 1958 to Victor Allan Simms and Corine Dorothy Nicolaus. She died on September 10, 2021 in Ventura.
Vicki had a varied life. She was a cheerleader in her early high school years. She left home at the age of 16 but made sure to get her GED. She then went back to school and became a licensed Massage Therapist and at the same time went through training and became an EMT. She then co-owned “A Class Act” limousine service. By 1980, she met her husband Matthew Thomas and together they leased the Half-Way Station Café on Highway 33 in Ventura County. Then in 1985, after Matthew left, she bought the Half-Way herself. She ran the Café until 1989 when she had financial difficulties and needed to sell. Three years later, she moved back to the Half-Way with the new owner, Dale Lingo. 13 years later, they married. After Dale's death, she remained at the Half-Way Station the rest of her life.
During her spare time, she would do extensive studies on religion. Her true passion was developing a system of forecasting earthquakes. To this day, people are amazed that she accurately forecasted the 1994 Northridge Earthquake, being off only 5 minutes using a method she termed the “Beep Bop Effect.” She also had a knack for water dowsing and found several quality wells in the Cuyama Valley. Chris is deeply saddened her grandchildren won't know "Me-me" and her son Kyle will miss her quirky moments when she would try to make others around her feel better.
She leaves behind three sons Chris and wife Sarah with children Gabe and Ellie, Kyle, and stepson Guy Lingo and his wife Ann. Her friends, especially Charlene and Danielle Reynolds, will miss her deeply. Arrangements are being made by Angie Milner of Greenlawn Mortuary. Services will be graveside at 10:00 A. M. on November 8, 2021 at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft and a celebration of life/wake has been scheduled for 3:00 P. M. on November 13th, at the Half-Way Station, for both Vicki and Dale.
