Vickie Lee Thornbury was born in Shafter, California on January 9th, 1956 and met her husband Roger Thornbury in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1985. They married 10 years later on May 17th, 1995. They decided to move back to Shafter in 1989 and spent 15 years there before moving to Taft, California in 2004. In 2016, she opened Vick’s treasures. Unfortunately, she passed away on November 21st, 2021 in Taft, California.
She is survived by her husband Roger Thornbury of Taft, her daughter and son-in-law Celia Laux and Butch Laux of Taft, her son Arthur Traylor of Taft, and her daughter Vickie Traylor from Bakersfield. Her granddaughters April Rich of Illinois, Kayla Mollet of Bakersfield, Brittany Traylor of Taft, Haley Wilson of Taft, Brehanna Wilson of Taft, Jessica Laux of Taft, Lily May Whygle of Shafter, Heaven Laux of Taft. Her great-granddaughters Mia Rich of Illinois, Raylynn Callahan of Bakersfield, Ella Rich of Illinois, Kierra Callahan of Bakersfield, Riah Traylor of Taft, and Brooklyn Traylor of Taft. Her grandsons, Dillan Wilson of Bakersfield, Riley Barlott of Colorado, Tyler Traylor of Taft, her great-grandsons Camren Thompson of Illinois, Greyson and Clayton Traylor of Taft, her brothers Bennie Lankford of Oklahoma, Jackie Lankford of Florida, Ricky Lankford, Billy Lankford of New Mexico, Beverly Lankford and sisters Judy Lankford of Bakersfield, Betty Rice of Shafter, aunt Lorene Wilson of shafter and many nieces and nephews in California and Indiana. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
A viewing was held on Wednesday, November 24th from 4-7PM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
