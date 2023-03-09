Virginia “Ginger” Evelyn Mott Taylor Loveless Lapworth, 82, died after a brief illness on February 14th in Concord, California. She was called to heaven on this date as she was finally at “home” surrounded with love and ready to continue her journey of taking care of Ron and John. Ginger was born on May 28, 1940 in Taft, CA to Alfred A. Mott Jr. and Dorothy Mott. She attended St. Mary Catholic School and Taft High School. It was during her years at Taft High School that she met a life long friend, Carolyn Furtney, and her high school sweetheart, Ronnie “Rabbit” Taylor. She was crowned the queen of the Christmas Ball and he was named MVP during their senior year together. They would marry on June 11, 1960 and she received her AA Degree from Taft College in 1961. Ginger and Ron were married for 14 years and during this time they had 3 children together, Steve Taylor, David Taylor (Robin) and Karen O’Leary (Kevin) and her love for Basset Hounds began. Their marriage ended in annulment and Ginger remarried to John Loveless in December 1976. They both enjoyed their time together in Camarillo working at Siemens Solar and many boating adventures with friends in the Sea Ray Boat Club and being a member of the St. Mary Magdalen Parish. John and Ginger would retire together and move to their dream home in Anacortes, Washington where Ginger’s love of baking pies, cooking and entertaining continued. Ginger was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Parish and became a member of the Garden Club, Crones Group and The Birthday Club. They enjoyed every moment of their time together in Anacortes, and the friends made during this time speak of their willingness to help others. Their time together ended in 2010 when John passed away of ALS. It was with the love and support of the Anacortes community that she was able to continue her journey and meet and later marry Anacortes resident, Don Lapworth in 2013. Their brief marriage ended with Don’s passing in 2015. As things became more challenging, Ginger made the decision to be closer to her children, brother Charles Mott and soul sister Carmen Needham, moving to Concord, CA where she was welcomed into Montecito and St. Bonaventure Catholic community. She enjoyed many of the activities that Montecito had to offer, the time spent with friends and loving staff were the moments she would remember most. Heartfelt thanks to Elaine, Michaela, Maria, Stephanie, Rosario, Mercy and sweet Nadia for making the last years of Ginger’s life filled with comfort, support and love. The joy of Ginger’s life was her family including her beloved Basset Hounds. She is survived by her brother, children, grandchildren; Carly(Jason), Brad(Brittany), Joe, Jack, Caitlin, Mark, Jack, Jared and Adam and her great grandsons, Reese and Shay. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 8, 2023 at 10:00 at St. Mary Parish in Anacortes, Washington with the Rosary beginning at 9:30 am. Her final resting place will be with John at the Tahoma National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Ginger’s name to Golden Gate Basset Rescue PO Box 4958, Petaluma, CA 94955 and/ or Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
