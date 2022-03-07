Viva Kathryn Dabbs “Kathy” passed away at the age of 71 on March 1st, 2022 at her home in Taft, California.
Kathy was born to John and Imogene Chambers on September27th, 1950 in Vernonia, OR. She lived in Oklahoma in 1968 where she graduated from Wynona High School. She moved to Kern County, California in the early 70’s and raised 4 kids in Taft. In 1988, Kathy met and eventually married the love of her life, Gary Dabbs. For many years she served as a Custodian for Taft Union High School.
After retiring, Kathy enjoyed spending time in her yard where she would sit under the shade tree, water her plants, clip her flowers, and feed the hummingbirds. She loved to take trips with her husband and their dogs, pulling their trailer to various camp sites or just taking a day trip in the jeep to the beach. Kathy was a lover of people and would strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. She never knew a stranger; everyone was her friend. One of the greatest joys of her life was cooking a meal for someone in her kitchen. She would never allow anyone to go hungry.
She is proceeded in death by her father and mother, John Chambers and Imogene Chambers, and two of her brothers, Gene and Bill Chambers.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband Gary of 29 years, daughters Pam Roberts and Melissa Young (Brian), sons Eric Roberts (Shana) and Jason Olds (Lydia), stepchildren Deena Brogdon (Rick) and Casey Dabbs (Shannon), brothers Stan Chambers (Janet), Mike Chambers (Nuun), and Dale Chambers (Debbie), and sister Lavonne Murray (Dennis). She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Halie, JD, Andrew, Austin, Bailee, Anessa, Sara, Melody, Sebastian, Kenidee, Kaden, Wade, Lucas, and Trinity. Kathy also leaves behind 4 precious great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Taft, CA at the West Side District Cemetery (440 Bob Hampton Rd.) on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11am.
