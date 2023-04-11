Walter Leroy Knox entered eternal rest April 3, 2023 at the home he built in Taft, CA
He was born March 4, 1931 at his small homestead on the hill in Mckittrick, CA, and began helping his parents, Ila Rose and Roy James Knox around the ranch, milking cows, mending fences, and tending to the farm animals as a young boy. He rode horses, his Cushman scooter, and flew planes at a very young age, and continued his love of flying, owning a Cessna 140 aircraft, and later flying various planes over the Central Coast well into his eighties.
He married Lola Peeples November 7, 1954 in Taft, in the little church that is now the Pat Peeples Chapel. Their love and marriage continued for 63 years, until Lola’s death in 2018. They were active members of that church (First Christian) for many decades, and Walter was happy to use his carpentry skills to help remodel the Woman’s Club across the street (into Community Christian) to hold more members. He was extremely generous with his time and skills and always ready to help out on so many projects.
Walter began doing carpentry from a young age, building houses, cabins, and then oilfield construction for various companies, including Victory Oil and C.J.S. Electric in Taft and Fellows area. He loved and appreciated hard work and enjoyed any chance he got to use backhoes and heavy equipment.
After developing a passion for waterskiing, he build his own ski boat, and waterskiing was something the family continued for decades, enjoying the beauty of Bass Lake and many others.
The son of a WWI veteran, Walter provided service to his country in the Army Nation Guard for nine years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lloyd Knox and Sister Better Flick.
His love and kindness will be severely missed by his two daughters, Kim Tomasko (Roger), of Arroyo Grande, and Kristi Wolverton (and Paul), of Bakersfield CA., three grandchildren, Samantha Lemmon, Hanna Wilkerson, and Jack Tomasko, and two great grandchildren, Ila and Walter Lemmon.
A graveside service will be held April 19, at 1 PM at Westside Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar St. Taft, CA.
