Wanda Lee Russell passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021, at age 88.
Wanda was the youngest of Henry and Virgie Davis’ 6 children. Born on December 16, 1932, in Sherrill, Missouri, she spent most of her life in Taft and attended Taft schools.
She and Max Russell met while attending Taft High School. They wed on August 31, 1951, at the Four Square Church in Ford City. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past August.
Wanda was cheerful, loving, and full of life and enjoyed sewing, cooking, and reupholstering furniture. She was proficient at anything she put her mind to, be it art, home decoration, or helping her children with school projects. She encouraged and supported her sons in their endeavors, be it sports, scouts, or the arts.
Wanda and Max enjoyed camping and travel. Following Max’s retirement from the CHP in 1984, they managed a Christian youth camp near Mount Pinos and made numerous cruises to Mexico and Alaska.
Wanda’s parents and five siblings, Roy, Ruth, Joe, Betty, and Robert, passed before her.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Max, and her three sons, Daniel, Dennis, Tom, and their spouses. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will dearly miss Wanda’s never-ending love and support.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Church, 308 Harrison St. in Taft. Pastor Joey Pittman will preside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.