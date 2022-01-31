Wayne Elton Davis was born in Bakersfield, CA on July 19, 1951, to father Milton Dewey Davis and mother Ida Arzelia “Sally” Fall Davis. Wayne’s life sadly ended the morning of January 18, 2022, at the age of 70.
Wayne graduated from Taft High School in 1969. He attended one year at UCDavis before returning home to work at an electrical company. In 1981 he married Anna and had his daughter, Kali. He later moved to Oregon to spend time with his daughter and spent several years driving a taxi in Eugene, OR. Wayne was fond of sharing lessons learned from his taxi driving adventures. Wayne later returned to Bakersfield, working at Chevron for many years before retiring in 2016.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Vicki Davis; daughter Kali Rippel; and grandson Elijah Rippel. Wayne adored his daughter and grandson, checking in on them at least every Sunday, the weekday of his grandson’s birth. His Fourth of July visits with his daughter Kali were always a treat, especially since during the most recent visit he was able to meet and spend time with his grandson. Wayne also enjoyed spending time with his sister, Vicki, speaking with her almost daily and visiting with her often.
Besides keeping up on his family’s activities, Wayne loved to work on mechanical clocks and cherished his fully restored player piano – his YouTube account miligatz even creating a healthy YouTube following of fellow enthusiasts. One of his favorite songs to listen to was “Moon River,” also learning to waltz to it for the father/daughter dance at Kali’s wedding. Wayne also enjoyed scanning and curating an archive of family photos and continued, as best he could, to locate the Lost Padre Mines, as his father Milton had before him.
Wayne found joy in even the smallest of things and maintained a “keep it simple and silly” philosophy. These, along with his sense of humor and mischievous smile, will be greatly missed.
Those who knew Wayne will remember how he kept things simple and prioritized the safety of others. Therefore, in lieu of services, and to honor Wayne's character, we ask instead you give a listen to “Moon River” or watch a Fourth of July fireworks display when you are able. As you enjoy the music or lights and sounds of the display, remember him and he will be there.
