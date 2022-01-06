Ernie Laulu scored 22 points to lead Taft Union High as the Wildcats opened the South Sequoia League season at home with a 65-58 win over Kennedy High Wednesday.
The game wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate.
Taft used a smothering defense to hold Kennedy to just two points in the first period and lead 27-10 at halftime.
The Wildcats led 49-26 after three periods.
Laulu was one of three Wildcats who scored in double figures. Blaine Neudorf had 14 and Brock Mizener had 12.
Taft shot 60 percent from the field, hitting 27 of 45 shots.
The Wildcats are now 1-0 in the SSL and 6-8 on the season.
