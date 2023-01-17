Taft High's boys basketball team picked up its first South Sequoia League win at home Friday night by coming from behind in the fourth period to edge McFarland 61-58.
The Wildcats improved their SSL record to 1-2 and are 6-11 overall.
Sophomore Ernie Laulu led Taft in scoring with 17 points and Ty Smith added 1.
Taft jumped out to an early lead and was up by seven after the first period.
But McFarland cut the lead to four by halftime than outscored Taft 14-9 in the third period to take a 44-43 lead going into the final period.
The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 18-14 in the final eight minutes to take the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.