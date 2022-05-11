Taft Union High School's girls track team won the South Sequoia League championship Tuesday night At Kennedy High in Delano.
Taft's girls won seven individual events led by Maya Katz' wins the in 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races.
Keira Pulido won the 100 meter hurdles and the pole vault and Beth Murguia won the 300 meter hurdles.
The boys team had a lot of success, too.
Bronson Ortlieb was a triple winner with firsts in the 100 and 200 meter sprints and the long jump with a new personal best of 21-5 to win the long jump.
Richard Jennings won the 110 meter hurdles and the triple jump.
Next up for the team is the CIF Central Section Div. IV championships in Fowler on May 11.
