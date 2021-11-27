A furious fourth-quarter rally fell just short as time ran out on on Taft Union High School Friday night.
The Wildcats trailed Morro Bay 35-6 after three-and-a-half quarters but scored the final 27 points of the game in just seven minutes only to lose when a two-point conversion attempt failed after time ran out in the CIF Div. VI championship game.
Pirate quarterback Nicky Johnson was unstoppable in the first half, directing four touchdown drives with pinpoint passing and scrambling for more yards.
Taft trailed 28-6 at the break.
Morro Bay added to its lead with in the third period. The Pirates drove 78 yards after the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.
Down 35-6, the Wildcats finally got going midway through the fourth period when Jackson Berry scored on a 34-yard run.
The added another touchdown minutes later on a run by Jason Woodards.
Taft tried an onside kick but it was unsuccessful.
Morro Bay's offense finally sputtered and they had to punt on fourth-and 30
Taft got the ball back with 1:19 to play but still trailed by 16 points.
The Wildcats scored quickly with Berry completing three passes and then scoring himself on the ground.
Another onside kick worked for the Wildcats. The kick seemed to being going out of bonds, and the Pirates let it go. Richard Jennings darted in and recovered it.
With just seconds to play, Berry scored on a 35-yard scamper to bring Taft to within 2 points as time ran out.
Taft tied for two on the PAT but Berry was tackled short of the goal line.
