Taft Union High School’s runners turned in “another great day for TUHS Cross Country last Friday at the OCHS Invite Meet,” Coach John Usrey said.
Taft had three top 10 finishes, two second places and a personal bests
Maya Katz and Kade Fetterman both got second in their Varsity Races and both broke another record; this time, the TUHS school record for the 2 Mile, with times of 12:11.70 and 10:18.49, respectively at the race in Reedley.
Jade Zaldivar ran a personal record and took second on the school's 2 Mile record leaderboard. And placed eighth at the OCHS invite.
