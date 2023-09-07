Taft Union High School’s Cross County teams had very strong performances at the Beat The Heat Race at Brite Lake Wednesday.

Wildcat runners finished one-two in both the boys and girls races and the Wildcat boys won the team race. The girls team placed second in their team race.

““It was a great day for TUHS Cross Country yesterday…” Coach John Usrey said.

In addition, Taft’s Kade Fetterman set a new course record for the Brite Lake 2- Mile Course at Tehachapi with an 11:37.54.

The boys swept the top four positions Fetterman, Jose Valenzuela, Rafael Lopez and Carson Melton finished 1-4 in the boys race and Maya Katz and Jade Zaldivar took first and second place in girls race

Two Mile Girls :

1st- Dinuba :  3  4  6  7  9  (15)                                 29

2nd- Taft :  1  2  8  16  17  (19)                                   38

3rd- Heritage Oak :  5  10  11  12  13  (14)  (18)           51

4th and 5th- WCP and THS

Two Mile Guys :

1st- Taft :    1  2  3  4  13  (15)  (24)               23

2nd- WCP :  6  7  12  14  17  (18)  (21)          56

3rd- Dinuba :  8  10  11  16  23                     68

4th- THS :  5  9  19  20  22                          75