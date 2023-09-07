Taft Union High School’s Cross County teams had very strong performances at the Beat The Heat Race at Brite Lake Wednesday.
Wildcat runners finished one-two in both the boys and girls races and the Wildcat boys won the team race. The girls team placed second in their team race.
““It was a great day for TUHS Cross Country yesterday…” Coach John Usrey said.
In addition, Taft’s Kade Fetterman set a new course record for the Brite Lake 2- Mile Course at Tehachapi with an 11:37.54.
The boys swept the top four positions Fetterman, Jose Valenzuela, Rafael Lopez and Carson Melton finished 1-4 in the boys race and Maya Katz and Jade Zaldivar took first and second place in girls race
Two Mile Girls :
1st- Dinuba : 3 4 6 7 9 (15) 29
2nd- Taft : 1 2 8 16 17 (19) 38
3rd- Heritage Oak : 5 10 11 12 13 (14) (18) 51
4th and 5th- WCP and THS
Two Mile Guys :
1st- Taft : 1 2 3 4 13 (15) (24) 23
2nd- WCP : 6 7 12 14 17 (18) (21) 56
3rd- Dinuba : 8 10 11 16 23 68
4th- THS : 5 9 19 20 22 75
