Taft High's promising football season ended Thursday night on the Wildcats' home field in a 26-18 loss to Coalinga.
Taft, seeded second in the CIF Central Section Div. IV bracket, fell to the seventh seed.
Coaling jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half but the Wildcats got two touchdowns in the final minute of the half, then scored again in the third period to cut the score to 20-18 but couldn't' get any more points on the scoreboard.
The Horned Toads iced the win with a final touchdown with just two minutes left the in the game.
The Wildcats ended the season 8-3.
"It was a heck of a ride," Wildcat coach Brian Durkan.
"I love my kids," Durkan said after the game. "I wouldn't trade them for anything. We had a tremendous effort (but) we had too many mistakes."
Taft also had too many penalties, including one that cost them a touchdown in the early going.
Coalinga's tough run defense forced Taft to throw the ball, and they were able to do it effectively, getting all of their points through the air.
Quarterback Jayce Moore completed 10 for 24 passes for 179 yards.
"Jayce had a good night," Durkan said. "He kept us in it."
The Horned Toads got their first points late in the opening period on an 80-yard drive capped by a four-yard run.
Coalinga added to the lead on a shorter drive that led to a 5-yard run with 5:39 left in the second period, then got what proved to be the winning points on an interception return for a touchdown off a tipped pass.
Taft struck back quickly in the closing minute.
Starting at their own 35 with 3:45 left in the half. The touchdown was set up when Moore passed to Richard Jennings for a first down deep in Coalinga territory. That led to a five-yard Moore-to Neudorf touchdown pass.
Coalinga fumbled on the first play after the kick off with the Wildcats recovering at the 30 yard line, and Moore hooked up with Neudorf for a 30 yard touchdown with Neudorf winning a jump ball with a Coalinga defender then running untouched into the endzone.
Taft cut the Coaling lead to two points in the third period when they took the kick and drove the Coaling 30 where Moore and Neudorf hooked up on another touchdown pass.
That was the end of the scoring for Taft.
