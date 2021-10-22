Taft High's volleyball teams lost to Wasco 3-0, at their road match the south Sequoia League season. The girls kept on Wascos heels from the first to the last set. Wasco took the first set 25-22, second was 25-21, and the last was 25-21. This was Taft's fourth match with Wasco this season winning 1 out 3 of their matchups. Their last match was back in September here at home, beating the Tigers 3-0. The Cats also headed away to a neutral tournament match against Liberty losing in another sweep 2-0 on Thursday.
The loss to Wasco the Cats have now dropped to fourth in the SSL with a record of 6-5. . Currently Arvin sits at third in the league holding a 6-4 record
High on the stat board overall on kills is Jayde Gonzalez who currently holds 138 kills this season. At the top is Jada Mizener with the most aces holding 40 and with the most digs this year is Autumn Farkas totaling 262.
