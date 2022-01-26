Taft Union High School's boy basketball team is tied for the South Sequoia League lead after a 54-37 win over Arvin Tuesday.
The Wildcats and Kennedy are both 3-1 in the SSL, a half-game ahead of Wasco and Shafter (both 2-1)
Senior Brock Mizener scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats Tuesday
Taft jumped put to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 44-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Ernie Laulu was the other Wildcat in double figures with 10.
Blaine Neudorf had 9 and Jackson Berry scored 8.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play Chavez at home on Jan. 31.
