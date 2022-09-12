Taft Union High School overcame their own mistakes and a tough Arvin team to finish the nonleague season at 3-0.
The Wildcats, now 3-1, won 28-21 on a hot, breezy Friday night at Martin Memorial Stadium thanks in a large part to a defensive stand and blocked punt in the second quarter and a big night by senior running back Cyris Gaylord.
He rushed for 159 yards and caught four passes for 37 yards and scored three of Taft's four touchdowns.
The game was not decided until Richard Jennings intercepted a pass from Arvin's Omar Pardo with 1:32 left.
The Wildcats committed 15 penalties, including five personal fouls, three holding calls, and a pass interference penalty on top of two turnovers.
"We've got to play better than that," Coach Brian Durkan said after the game. "We've got to play smarter than that. But I'm proud of 'em. We've got a good team."
Taft scored on its opening possession after starting in excellent field position after Arvin fumbled on fourth down at their own 42.
Gaylord scored on a two-yard run to cap the drive and Taft led 7-0 with 5:51 left in the opening quarter.
The score stayed that way until midway through the second quarter.
After penalties gave the Bears possession in the Taft 40, Arvin drove the ball down inside the Taft five. The Wildcat defense stiffed but Pardo scored on a fourth day run to tie the game.
It looked like Arvin was going to take the lead when they intercepted Taft on the first play after the kickoff and had a first down at the Wildcat 20.
The Bears got the ball inside the five but this time the Wildcat defense held and forced a field goal attempt on fourth down at the two.
The Wildcats blocked a field goal attempt and Jennings returned it to the 45 yard line.
The Wildcats took advantage of the big play and rove down the field, aided by a pass interference call.
Jayce Moore passed to Gaylord for the go-ahead score from six yards out and Taft took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Durkan said the Wildcat set a goal of scoring on their first possession but it was not to be. Four penalties in the first two minutes halted a promising drive that reached the Arvin 30 before Taft had to punt from the 47.
Arvin took advantage and the Bears scored quickly on a 45-yard scoring run by Chris Carlos. A two point conversion gave the Bears their first - and only - lead of the night at 15-14 with four minutes left in the third period.
After a Taft drive stalled in Arvin territory, Taft looked like it was punting but pulled off a fake and a pass to Blaine Neudorf gave the Wildcats a first down at the Arvin 23.
A couple plays later Caleb Kozloski scored on a nine-yard run and Moore ran it in for a two-point conversion and Taft led 22-14.
Arvin came right back and scored after a face mask penalty on the kickoff gave them great field position but missed the two point conversion and Taft was clinging to a 22-21 lead.
The Wildcats fumbled near midfield on their next possession but the defense held Arvin and the Bears turned it over on down.
Taft scored quickly on a 31-yard run by Gaylord but missed the PAT to take a 2-21 lead. with three minutes to play.
Arvin's final possession ended with Jennings' interception.
The Wildcats open the South Sequoia League season Friday night at home against Kennedy.
