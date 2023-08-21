LAKE ISABELLA - Cameron Cash scored five touchdowns and rushed for more than 100 yards as Taft Union High School opened the season with a 42-21 win over Kern Valley Friday night.
The Wildcats took advantage of great field position to jump out to a 21-0 lead and led 28-7 at the half.
Cash scored four touchdowns rushing and added a 73-yard kickoff return.
He finished the game with 101 yards rushing on 19 carries and had three catches for 12 yards.
The Wildcat coaches were far from satisfied with the win.
Head Coach Brian Durkan said it a was a typical opening game with a lot of first-jitters and mistakes but a lot of good things as well.
“I thought we did some things great, but other times it looked like we thought we could just show up and win,” he said after the game. “We’ve got a lot to work on. “
The Wildcats started their first offensive possession just inside the Kern Valley 35 after a bad punt. A couple of plays later Cash scored from 11 yards out.
A few minutes later they got the ball back near midfield and scored again, this time with Cash scoring on a five-yard run.
A minute later, defensive back Cash Clark picked off a pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown with 18 seconds left in the first period and Taft was up 21-0.
After Kern Valley scored to cut the lead to two touchdowns, the Wildcats answered with 8:29 left in the second period on a four-yard run by Cash.
Kern Valley scored again in the third period to cut Taft’s lead to 28-13, but Cash answered with the 73-yard touchdown return to put the lead back to 35-14 and he added his fifth touchdown on a five-yard run with 1:44 left in the third quarter to close out Taft’s scoring.
Kern Valley added a touchdown late in the game after Taft started substituting heavily.
The Wildcat outgained Kern Valley in total yards, 227-184. They had 183 yards rushing and quarterback Blaine Neudorf completed six of seven passes for 44 yards.
Cash Clark had three receptions for 12 yards, Ethan Ward caught one pass for 14 yards, Brock Heber had one catch for 14 yards and Isaiah Lopez had one catch for five yards.
In addition to Cash’s 101 yards rushing, Neudorf gained 41 yards on seven carries, Christian Miranda had four carries for 24 yards, Heber rushed twice for 13 yards and Cash Clark had one carry for four yards.
Taft won the junior varsity game 21-20.
The Wildcats will be at home for the next two weeks. They host Mission Oak (Tulare) Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then Tehachapi on Sept. 1
