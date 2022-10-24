Taft High picked up an impressive 31-20 win over Wasco Thursday night.
The Wildcats built a 21-0 halftime lead and increased it to 24-0 in the third period before Wasco got on the scoreboard.
"I've got a pretty good team here," said happy Wildcat Coach Brian Durkan.
Taft, now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the South Sequoia League, will wrap up the regular season on the road next Friday at Delano High School, then wait to see where they are placed and seeded in the CIF Central Section Playoffs.
Quarterback Jayce Moore had an outstanding night. He threw two touchdown passes to Richard Jennings and one to Blaine Neudorf.
The pass to Neudorf was a perfectly thrown ball in the corner of the endzone with just 7.8 seconds left in the first half. It came just seconds after Moore completed another long pass to Jennings.
"Jayce had a heckuva night," Durkan said.
Moore was seen of 13 for 138 yards.
Taft played with a short field most of the night and the Wildcats got their first points after Wasco turned the ball over on downs at the Tiger 41 .
The Wildcats, who couldn't take advantage after Wasco fumbled near midfield earlier, scored this time.
On fourth and eight at the Wasco 29, Moore hit Richard Jennings over the middle and Jennings picked up a block from Cash Clark and ran untouched into the endzone.
Taft's next score came midway through the second period on a 21-yard run by Moore.
The Wildcats drove 64 yards in just a few seconds after a Wasco fumble less than a minute before the half.
Moore passed to Jennings at the eight and then threw to Neudorf in the corner of the endzone with seven seconds left.
The Wildcats scored on a field goal on their first possession after the half.
After Wasco got on the scoreboard,
Moore passed to Jennings for a 25 yard TD late in the third period.
Wasco scored two late touchdowns to make the final score 31-20.
Taft finished with 326 yards total offense with180 on the ground and 138 through the air.
Cyris Gaylord was the leading rusher, as usual with 123 yards on 24 carries.
Jennings had 80 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions and Neudorf caught two passes for 50 yards.
