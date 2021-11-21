Taft Union High School used the big play to post a big playoff win Friday night.
The Wildcats scored on 92-yard touchdown return, a 95-yard interception return and a 44-yard run from scrimmage in a 49-13 win over Woodlake to advance to the CIF Central Section Div. VI championship game.
The Wildcats will host Morro Bay Friday night at 7 p.m. for the championship.
Taft built a 28-7 halftime lead.
In the second half the Tiger defense picked it up but failed to stop Taft from making a touchdown in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored again in the fourth quarter but the Tigers offense made one last touchdown before the end of the game
“We played well, played hard. I told them(the team) at the beginning of the week and before the game if we make consistent plays then the big plays start to happen” said Head Coach Brian Durkan.
The big score was a surprise to Durkan.
“I didn’t expect that!," he said. "I was thinking maybe a one possession game was coming down but hey we rallied… We rallied hard."
In the first quarter on third and 11at the Tigers 23, Jackson Berry found wide receiver Richard Jennings for the 'Cats first touchdown at 7:53.
On the Woodlake's second drive the Tigers offense were able to push down the field into Wildcat territory.
Woodlake's Hector Rodriguez scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to even the score at 7-7 with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
It wasn't tied for long.
Berry returned the kick 92 yards for a score.
“Man after that I was seeing stars. That play was phenomenal," Berry said.
In the second quarter Woodlake was deep in Taft territory and threatening to tie the game again. But, on fourth and six, at the 'Cats eight-yard line, Cervantes tried to pass to Micheal Chavez but Jennings intercepted at the five-yard line and ran it all the way back for a touchdown to put Taft up 21-7.
After the defense was able to stop Woodlake's fourth drive Taft quickly cored again. Berry ran the ball in from 44 yards out.
Taft turned the game into a route just before the half when Berry scored his third touchdown by leaping into the end zone and Taft had a 35-7 halftime lead.
In the third quarter the Tigers offense would not fare too well at the end of their drive. Cervantes was in a position to score on 2nd down and 10 to go at the Wild'Cats 16. On the pass Cervantes would get intercepted again this time by Jayce Moore killing the Tigers drive. With 3:27 in the third quarter on 2nd and 11 to go, Cyris Gaylord got the hand off, getting a 38 yard touchdown.
Woodlake got its second touchdown with about seven minutes left in the game.
Taft had one more score.
On third and 14 at the Wildcat 47 Berry ran for 34 yards to the Tigers 21.
Two plays later Berry handed off to Julian Woodards for a 14 yard touchdown run ending the night.
The Wildcats made huge plays and the defense played hard the whole game, Durkan said.
“They played their ass off tonight. Coach Emberson always has them ready to go, he’s a hell of a coach.”
Morro Bay comes into the championship with a 6-6 season record and was 2-3 in the Ocean League.
The Pirates beat Pioneer Valley 29-26 Friday in the other Div. VI semifinal.
