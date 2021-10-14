Taft Union High School got back on the wining track with a 42-0 win over McFarland last week.
The Wildcats are now 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in the South Sequioa League going into their homecoming game against Chavez Friday night.
Taft scored in the First quarter for a 1 yard touchdown by Jackson Berry.
The second quarter got really interestin. On 2nd and 10 from McFarlands 28 yard line Berry got a long snap, Andrew Sherrell led the block stopping McFarlands Kameron Perez from tackling Berry in their backfield. Berry took the opening and slipped past the Cougar defense running down the sideline for a 27 yard TD. The Wildcats attempted a two point run but failed.
Still in the second quarter of the game Cyris Gaylord got a 2 yard Td with a good PAT by Josue Leyva. McFarland got back possession of the ball after Gaylords touchdown but ended their drive early with 3rd and 13, McFarlands Qb Angel Cisneros, threw from the 46 looking for a man down field but was intercepted by Taft’s Jesus Campos who was stopped right about at Mcfarland's 49 yard line. 2nd and 5 at the 45 Berry made a 42 yard Touchdown run but was called back by a penalty on Taft. Now 3rd and 15 the Cats shook it off with a 66 yard touchdown pass from Berry to Richard Jennings.
Into the second half the Cats defense continued to shake the Cougars offense. In the third quarter Middle Linebacker Caleb Kozloski sacked Cisneros for a big 10 yard loss. Taft's Offense took to the field, on the drive at their own 44 yard line Berry did a quick hand of to Sherrell breezing through McFarlands defense for a 57 yard TD run. Not much happened in the fourth quarter for McFarland with Taft's defense seeming to brick wall them on every play. Julian Woodards got the final touchdown for the night with a 1 yard run. Taft now has a 3-2 record
Taft got 227 rushing, 92 passing, totaling 319 yards. Berry got the top in individual rushing yards with 79 and 2 touchdowns, Shrerrel had 70 and 1 touchdown, Gaylord got 37 with 1 touchdown, Kozloski 25, Woodards 19 and a Td, and Bronson Ortlieb with -3.
Berry would attempt 9 passes getting 3 completions with a total of 92 passing yards. Jennings would complete two passes with 65 yards. Kozloski completed one pass totaling 27 yards.
On the Defense for the top quarterback sacks of the game was Kozloski for 2. Tackles for a loss on defense was Bradley Reaves 3, Chase Gratt 3, Kozloski 2.5, C.J. Phillips 1.5, Sherrell 1, Woodards 1, Jennings .5, Ty Smith .5, Skyler Sutherland .5. Knock down passes were Alberto Lopez 1, Sherrell 1, Berry 1, Jennings 1. Kozloski caused and recovered 1 fumble.
