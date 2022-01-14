Five Wildcats scored in double figures as Taft High's boys basketball team cruised to an 83-42 win over McFarland Wednesday night.

The Wildcats controlled the game from the start, leading 26-12 after the first quarter and 48-25 at halftime.

Taft improved to 2-1 in the South Sequoia League and 7-9 on the season.

The Wildcats shot 52 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

Brock Mizener led all scorers with 17 points. Blaine Neudorf, Ernie Laulu and Jackson Berry scored 13 points each and Ty Smith had 10.