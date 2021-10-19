By Jonah Armstrong
The Taft Union High School volleyball team lost a South Sequoia League game Thursday night at Chavez.
The Girls played a tough match but got swept.
In the first set Cats lost 24-27, the second set 24-26, and in the final set 19-24. Back in September the Cats played Chavez at a home conference game losing 3 to 1 keeping the score close in each set but not quite there. The Girls kept it close in this matchup as well but unlike their last game with the Titans they weren't able to grab a set. I
Comparing the teams last match in September to their latest game that happened Thursday we see some drops but also an increase. In September the Cats totaled 28 kills, 7 aces, and 71 digs. Chavez totaled in that game with 43 kills, 16 aces, and 78 digs. In Thursday's game Chavez dropped to 31 kills, 13 aces, and 77 digs. The Cats on the other hand saw an increase in their digs getting 100 on Thursday. For kills the Cats got the same amount as in their last having 28 and dropped drastically in aces only getting 2 this match.
Katelynn Moore had the most digs in the match with 33 digs, and 1 ace. Cadence Mizener was right behind carrying the second most digs in the match holding 26, and 7 kills. Jayde Gonzales took the most kills with 8, 4 digs, and 1 ace.
