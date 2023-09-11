Mistakes, penalties and turnovers were costly for Taft Union High School as the Wildcats lost to Arvin 20-7 Friday night in their final nonleague game.
The loss drops Taft to 1-3 on the season as they get ready to play perennial South Sequoia League power Kennedy in Delano this week.
Taft had five turnovers and that hurt them, including an endzone interception when they trailed 13-7 late in the game.
The Bears took the ball back 95 yards to score the clinching touchdown.
The Wildcats were also penalized 11 times, including five personal fouls and three holding calls.
“We seem to make mistakes at the wrong time,” Coach Brian Durkan said after the game.
It was a frustrating loss for the ‘Cats who fell behind 7-0 in the first period but tied the score 7-7 early in the second and appeared to be in good shape.
The Wildcats put up a good defensive stand to force an Arvin punt and Cash Clark gave Taft good field position at their own 43-yard line. Aided by a facemask penalty against the Bears, Taft drove the rest of the way with running back Cameron Cash scoring from 16 yards out, twisting out of a tackle, with 3:42 to play before halftime.
In the second half, Taft’s defense may have got a little bit tired as the Bears started moving the ball on the ground consistently and started breaking off longer runs.
Still the Wildcats remained in the game until the final minutes.
The score remained tied into the fourth period when Arvin went up 13-7 on a 10-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. A missed PAT left the score at 13-7.
It looked like the Wildcats were about to answer that touchdown and even take the lead.
Cameron Cash returned the kick to the 39, the ran for 26 yards on the first play from scrimmage to the Arvin 35. A few plays later, the Wildcats had a first and goal at the five, but on second down the Bears intercepted in the endzone.
The ball was returned to the five and the Bears drove 95 yards to clinch the game.
Durkan praised his team’s effort after the disappointing loss.
“We’ve got a good group of kids and we’re going to keep battling,” he said.
Taft finished with 105 yards total offense. Cash was the leading rusher with 56 yards in 13 carries, including a longest of 26 yards.
Blaine Neudorf was 9-14 passing 43 yards.
On defense, Neudorf had two interceptions and returned one 40 yards. Deegan Spears had three tackles for a loss and Zach Wheeler and Christian Trejo had two tackles for a loss each.
Brendan Gratt continued his impressive punting and averaged 38 yards per kick with two punts downed inside the 20.
Statistics
Offensive Yards Taft Arvin
Rushing: 62 150
Passing: 43 165
Total: 105 315
Individual Rushing Att Yds Td’s Long Run
Cameron Cash 13 56 1 26
Blaine Neudorf 10 7 6
Christian Miranda 1 -1
Individual Passing Att Comp Yds Td’s Int Long Pass
Blaine Neudorf 14 9 43 3 22
Individual Receiving Catches Yds Td’s Long Reception
Cameron Cash 2 26 21
Ethan Ward 1 15 15
Christian Miranda 3 6 8
Cash Clark 3 -4 1
Penalties: Taft 11 (5 personal fouls, 3 holding, 3 illegal procedures) Arvin 17
Kickoff Returns: Cameron Cash 3/79 yards, long 33 yards
Punt Returns: Cash Clark 1/4 yards
Interceptions: Blaine Neudorf 2/60 yards in return, long return 40 yards
Fumbles lost: 2
Quarterback Sack: Christian Miranda 1/-6 yards, Zachary Wheeler 1/-4 yards
Tackles for Loss: Deegan Speer 3/-10 yards, Zachary Wheeler 2/-10 yard, Christian Trejo 2/-5 yards, Ernie Lalau 1/-2 yards, Dylan Clark 1/-1 yard, Nate Stroud 1/-1 yard
Knock Down Pass: Josh Cundiff 1, Blaine Neudorf 1
Punting: Brenden Gratt 5/190 net yards, 38-yard average, 2 punts inside the 20
Kickoffs: Uriel Morales-Almanza 2 (1 touchback)
Scoring 1 2 3 4 Total
Taft 0 7 0 0 7
Arvin 7 0 0 13 20
Scoring: 2nd Quarter: 3:42: Cameron Cash 16 yard run (Uriel Morales-Almanza kick good)
