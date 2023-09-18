Taft Union High School has the unenviable task of opening the South Sequioa League season against the two teams in the league –Kennedy High School and Shafter.
Friday the Wildcats went up against Kennedy (4-1 overall, 1-0 in the SSL) in Delano and lost 44-0.
It was Taft’s second shutout loss of the season as the Wildcats fall to 1-4 and O-1.
Things won’t get an easier this Friday when Taft hosts Shafter (5-0, 1-0) at Martin Memorial Stadium.
Friday the Thunderbirds dominated with 432 yards total offense to just 74 for the Wildcats.
Kennedy tool a 24-0 halftime lead and coast home for the win.
Brock Heber and Ethan Ward were the Wildcats’ top performers.
Ward had three catches for 35 yards with a longest of 17 yards, and Heber rushed three times for 19 yards with a longest run of 15 yards. Cameron Cash also had a 15-yard run.
