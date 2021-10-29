The Taft Union High School volleyball team's season ended Thursday when the Wildcats were knocked out of the CIF Div. V playoffs by Golden Valley 3-1.
In the first set the Cats were able to squeeze out a win 25-22, but Golden Valley took the next three games by scores of 32-30, 25-17 and 25-15.
In the first set Taft's Jayde Gonzalez hit a big kill bringing the score 23-20 followed up by Breann Bracken with her own kill adding onto the scoreboard with 24-20.
Their second set was a challenge as both teams battled at the net. Taft and Golden Valley tied up the score 8 times. Eventually the BullDogs over took the Cats at 30 and 30 getting two kills on the Cats ending the second 30-32.
In the third set of the match tied up 1-1 the Lady's Cats started losing steam, giving up easy points on the court. .The third set ended on 17-25. Golden Valley with 2 set and Taft with one moved into the final set of the night. In the fourth the team continued to trend down having a difficult time controlling the ball on their side of the net.
Taft entered the playoffs as the top seed in Div. 5 and Golden Valley was seeded 9th
