Number two seed Taft High opened the CIF Div. IV playoffs Friday night with a 21-13 win over 15 seed South High.
All the scoring took place in the first quarter and a half.
It started out looking like a high-scoring affair with both teams getting touchdowns on their first two possessions but after that the defenses stepped up.
In fact, Taft's third touchdown (and the final score of the night by either team) came on an interception by linebacker Cameron Cash, who returned it 35 yards for a score.
The Wildcats, now 8-2 on the year, host Coalinga Thursday night at 7 p.m. in a second round game. This week's game was moved from Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
South took the opening kickoff and drove 76 yards to score to start the game, scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass 7:34 into the game.
A strong kickoff return by Richard Jennings gave the Wildcats good field position to start the game at the South 48 and it took just a couple of minutes to tie the game on a two-yard run by Cyris Gaylord.
The Rebels came right back in the final seconds of the first period and scored but missed the PAT kick and led 13-7.
Taft, again starting with good field position, drove down inside the Spartan five yard line and faced fourth and goal at the two.
Caleb Kozloski took a handoff from quarterback Jayce Moore and ran to the left side.
He was stopped short of the goal line at first but continued to fight and got a push from his teammates to get into the endzone.
Blake Ashmore's PAT gave Taft a 14-13 lead with 8:27 to play in the first half.
A minute later, Taft got the final score when Cash picked off a pass and ran it in for the touchdown, putting Taft up 21-13 with 7:29 left in the half.
That's the way the score stayed.
"If it wasn't for Cameron Cash we might still be playing," Taft Coach Brian Durkan said after the game.
The Wildcat defense played strong in the second half and South was forced to pass to try to get into the endzone.
The defense finally clinched the win when Jennings intercepted a pass with 39 seconds left.
"We had two good drives then we struggled the rest of the night," Durkan said of the offense. "We played good defense at the end."
Coalinga comes into Thursday's game as the No. 7 seed in the Div. IV bracket. The Horned Toads beat No. 10 Exeter 20-6 last week.
Shafter, seeded eighth, the other South Sequoia League team still alive in Div. 4. The Generals beat Strathmore 42-21 and play at top-seeded Liberty-Madera Friday.
