Keira Pulido

Keira Pulido hits against Highland.

Taft Union High School opened the season with a four-set win over Highland High School in a nonleague match Wednesday at home.

The Wildcats come right back Thursday evening with another home match against Arvin. The varsity match starts at 6:30 p.m.

In the opener Wednesday, Taft won 3-1 by scores of 25-18, `8-25, 25-17 and 25-20. Senior Keira Pulido led the Wildcats with nine kills and Cadence Mizener had five.

  Katelynn Moore led Taft in service with seven aces and Autumn Farkas had three.