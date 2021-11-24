Taft Union High School's Wildcats will host Morro Bay Pirates for the CIF Central Section Div. VI championship Friday.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Martin Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates and Pioneer Valley battled it out on Friday in a tight game.before the Pirates won 29-236. The Pirates totaled 275 yards on offense with 113 passing and 162 in rushing. The Wildcats totaled 306 yards total offense in their 49-13 win over Woodlake. The Cats got 116 passing and 190 rushing yards.
“Based on what I’ve been able to see, just brief clips and some stuff on T.V, they look very similar to Woodlake.” Wildcat assistant Coach Josh Bryant said after the semifinal game. “ So while I’m hopeful and very optimistic about our opportunities, we’re never gonna take anyone for granted.”
Wildcats Head Coach Brian Durkan said three of Morro Bay's most talented players,Nicky Johnson, quarterback, is good at throwing the ball around. The Pirates also have Ethan Lisman at wide receiver. At running back Dylan Turner has shown to be quick on his feet but is also quite proficient at catching the ball.
When asked about the offensive plan for the type of defense Morro Bay will be running, Durkan said, “Our offense is going to do what we do best: run the football and take what the defense gives us in the passing game.”
