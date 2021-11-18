It's semifinal Friday in the CIF Central Section football playoffs.
Taft High School will be hosting Woodlake Friday at 7 p.m. in Martin Memorial Stadium and the other semi will pit Pioneer Valley against Morro Bay on the coast.
Taft (5-4 on the season 2-3 in the South Sequoia League) drew an opening-round bye then beat Lindsay 26-14 last week.
Woodlake (6-6 overall, 4-2 in the East Sequoia League) was the No. 4 seed and opened the playoffs with a 21-13 win over Torres then beat Delano 28-14 last week.
The other Div. VI game this week pits Pits Pioneer Valley against Morro Bay.
All four of the top seeds have advanced in the division. Taft is the No. 1 seed, Woodlake is No. 4, Morro Bay is No. 2 and Pioneer Valley is the No. 2 team.
The winners of Friday's games will meet for the section championship. If Taft wins, the Wildcats will host the title game on Nov. 26.
Taft and Lindsay have one common opponent: Lindsay. Woodlake's Tigers beat the Cardinals 33-7 in September. It was Woodlake's first win after starting the season 0-4
Nothing is being left on the field in this season of the CIF Division IV playoffs. Just last Friday four games were played with eight teams throwing everything they had at each other for a shot to play in the semifinals. Starting off with Taft vs Lindsay. The Wildcats dominated the first half of the game scoring 3 touchdowns and 1 in the third quarter. The final score was 26 Taft, 14 Lindsay.
Woodlake's offense has not been shy about throwing the ball around. Woodlake runs a 3-5-3 similar to Taft, and runs a multiple set offense. The Tigers' quarterback, Junior Cervantes, has 1659 yards passing and 13 touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns. Making up two thirds of Cervantes touchdown passes is Shane Rodriguez with 652 yards and 8 touchdowns coupled with the Tigers top running back Hector I. Rodriguez who has 648 rushing yards and six touchdowns. One player to look out for on the Tigers defense is Chito Palafox having 49 tackles and 31 assists totaling up for 80.
