For the second week in a row Taft Union High School ran into a much stronger opponent and came out on the short end of the score.
Friday night the Wildcat were blanked 60-0 by a big and fast Warrior squad at Martin Memorial Stadium.
The loss drops Taft to 1-2 on the season.
That was a good football team,” Wildcat Coach Brian Durkan said after the game. “They got their mojo working early.”
Fortunately, they’ll be able to put the loss behind them quickly with a short week to prepare for their last game before the South Sequioa League season starts. Taft travels to Arvin for a Thursday night game.
Taft is going to have to get ready fast because the SSL season starts Sept. 15.
“We’ve got to get better – all of us,” Durkan told the team and he included the coaches.
The Wildcats couldn’t even get a break Friday night. The close calls that could have gone either way seemed to always go in favor of the Warriors.
The Warriors (3-0) scored on their first five possessions and led 27-0 by the end of the first period and 41-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, didn’t get the ball past midfield until the final minutes of the game and that drive ended with an interception returned for a touchdown.
The Wildcats were outgained 430 yards to 91.
Taft rushed for 91 yards, led by Cameron Cash with 59 yards on 20 carries.
Offensive Yards Taft Tehachapi
Rushing: 72 355
Passing: 19 75
Total: 91 430
Individual Rushing Att Yds TDs Long
Cameron Cash 20 59 12
Blaine Neudorft 5 4 8
Christian Miranda 2 9 6
Individual Passing Att Comp Yds Td’s Int
Blaine Neudorf 9 3 19 1
Individual Receiving Catches Yds Td’s
Dylan Clark 1 12
Ethan Ward 1 10
Cameron Cash 1 -3
Penalties: Taft 7 (3 procedures,1 offsides, 1 block below the waist, 1 pass interference, 1
personal foul) Tehachapi 8
Kickoff Returns:
Interceptions: Cash Clark 1/11 yard return, Isaiah Lopez 1/5 yard return
Fumbles lost: 2
Knock Down Pass: Isaiah Lopez 1
Punting: Brenden Gratt 5/178 35.6 net per punt, long punt 50 yards, 1 punt inside the 20
Scoring 1 2 3 4 Total
Taft 0 0 0 0 0
Tehachapi 27 14 6 13 60
Captains: #24 Christian Miranda, #2 Blaine Neudorf, #53 Nathaniel Stroud, #18 Zachary Wheeler
Site: Martin Memorial Stadium, Taft CA
Weather: 82, mostly clear at kickoff
