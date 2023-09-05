For the second week in a row Taft Union High School ran into a much stronger opponent and came out on the short end of the score.

Friday night the Wildcat were blanked 60-0 by a big and fast Warrior squad at Martin Memorial Stadium.

The loss drops Taft to 1-2 on the season.

That was a good football team,” Wildcat Coach Brian Durkan said after the game. “They got their mojo working early.”

Fortunately, they’ll be able to put the loss behind them quickly with a short week to prepare for their last game before the South Sequioa League season starts. Taft travels to Arvin for a Thursday night game.

Taft is going to have to get ready fast because the SSL season starts Sept. 15.

“We’ve got to get better – all of us,” Durkan told the team and he included the coaches.

The Wildcats couldn’t even get a break Friday night. The close calls that could have gone either way seemed to always go in favor of the Warriors.

The Warriors (3-0) scored on their first five possessions and led 27-0 by the end of the first period and 41-0 at halftime.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, didn’t get the ball past midfield until the final minutes of the game and that drive ended with an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Wildcats were outgained 430 yards to 91.

Taft rushed for 91 yards, led by Cameron Cash with 59 yards on 20 carries.

Offensive Yards    Taft    Tehachapi

Rushing:                   72          355

Passing:                   19            75

Total:                        91          430

Individual Rushing         Att     Yds    TDs Long

Cameron Cash                  20       59              12

Blaine Neudorft                    5        4                8

Christian Miranda 2 9 6

Individual Passing         Att     Comp   Yds   Td’s   Int

Blaine Neudorf                  9           3         19               1

Individual Receiving              Catches   Yds  Td’s

Dylan Clark                                    1          12

Ethan Ward                                    1          10

Cameron Cash                                1         -3

Penalties: Taft 7 (3 procedures,1 offsides, 1 block below the waist, 1 pass interference, 1

personal foul) Tehachapi 8

Kickoff Returns:

Interceptions: Cash Clark 1/11 yard return, Isaiah Lopez 1/5 yard return

Fumbles lost: 2

Knock Down Pass: Isaiah Lopez 1

Punting: Brenden Gratt 5/178 35.6 net per punt, long punt 50 yards, 1 punt inside the 20

Scoring         1   2   3   4 Total

Taft                0   0   0   0   0

Tehachapi   27 14  6 13 60

Captains: #24 Christian Miranda, #2 Blaine Neudorf, #53 Nathaniel Stroud, #18 Zachary Wheeler

Site: Martin Memorial Stadium, Taft CA

Weather: 82, mostly clear at kickoff