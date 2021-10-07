Taft Union High School swept the Shafter Generals in Tuesday in a home South Sequoia League . The Lady Cats dominated Shafter in all three sets in a ferocious offense keeping the Generals on the defensive.
The win came after a period of up-and-down play by the Wildcats
“We were just more consistent on Tuesday which has been an obstacle for us all season," Coach Adeana Furman said. "Our game plan was to try out some different offensive scenarios for future games that will be much more high paced.” Cats took the first set 25-15, second set with 25-14 and the third 25-11."
The Cats had a total of 27 kills, 18 aces, and 51 digs in the game. Kamiryn Downey got 3 kills and the third highest digs with 7. Katelynn Moore did not do too shabby against Shafter, having 5 kills, 3 digs. Breann Bracken performed well across the stat board holding 5 kills, 6 aces, and 2 digs. Jayde Gonzalez took the most kills on Tuesday with 9. Autumn Farkas had 3 aces but most impressively had 13 digs, the highest in the match. Jada Mizener was only three digs down in the match with 10, the second highest that night.
After a bye on Thursday, the upcoming McFarland match however will be an even matchup for the Wildcats. Taft and McFarland have split two matches this year.
In August the Cats played McFarland at the Rebel Classic Tournament over in South High and won 2-0. In September the Wildcats lost to McFarland 3-0.
