Taft Union High School was in a lot of trouble at halftime in Shafter Friday night.
The Wildcats trailed by 12 points, had just failed to score on four tries from inside the Shafter 10 yard line as the half ended and were in danger of starting the South Sequoia League season 0-2.
In short, their season was on the line.
So Coach Brian Durkan challenged his team at halftime.
"I got into 'em," he said. "I said 'If you've never been in a fight, you're in one now'. It was a fight. I challenged them and I don't think they were too happy with themselves."
The Wildcats answered that challenge.
Led by running back Cyris Gaylord and quarterback Jayce Moore, they rallied from a 21-9 deficit to pull out a 29-28 win over the Generals.
The win evens their SSL record at 1-1 and puts them at 4-2 for the year.
The Wildcats started their comeback very early in the third period.
Shafter got the opening kick, and started with the ball at their own 30.
On second-and-10, Shafter quarterback Ezekiel Osborne's pass was intercepted by Richard Jennings who returned it to the 37.
A penalty gave Taft a first down at the 22.
The Wildcats moved it down the field with Gaylord doing most of the work and Moore scoring on a keeper to cut the deficit to 21-15 with just over four minutes into the third period.
Both teams punted on their next possessions, and a long punt return by Shafter set the Generals up with the ball at the Taft 35 and the Generals took advantage to score and get the lead back to two scores, 28-15.
Taft got a good return of its own on the ensuing kick off with Richard Jennings running it back to the Shafter 45.
From there, Gaylord did most of the work again on the drive with several runs, then caught a 22 yard pass to the Shafter 5 yard line.
Moore scored from a yard out and Blake Ashmore's PAT kick closed the score to 28-22 with a few seconds left in the third period.
Taft took the lead a few minutes later and it was another interception that set up the wining score.
Safety Blake Neudorf grabbed a carom off a Shafter receiver to give the Wildcats a first down at the Shafter 45.
Three minutes later, Gaylord caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Moore to tie the score at 28-28 and Ashmore's kick gave Taft the lead for good.
The Wildcats had a great chance to add some insurance a few minutes later but couldn't capitalize. Shafter tried to go for a first down on fourth down at the General 24 but Taft's defense held.
But the 'Cats turned it over on downs themselves a few minutes later.
Shafter had one more chance to win the game when they drove into Wildcat territory with just over a minute to play and had a fourth and 2 at the Taft 25. But an unsportsmanlike conduct on the Shafter sideline put the ball back 15 yards and Taft's Cameron Cash broke up a pass to give Taft possession and they ran out the clock.
Shafter ended up with a big offensive advantage over the Wildcats with 383 total yards (256 rushing) to 246 total yards. Gaylord accounted for more than half of Taft's total offense with 129 yards rushing and one touchdown rushing and two receptions for 39 yards and another touchdown. Moore was six for 17 passing but had several clutch completions of 30 yards to Neudorf and couple of big completions to Gaylord. Jennings, in addition to his interception, has three catches for 40 yards and 166 kickoff return yards.
The Wildcats get a week off this week after five straight games. They play McFarland at home on Oct. 7.
