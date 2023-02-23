Taft Union High School will be playing for the D-VI championship Friday.
The Wildcat boys won that right Wednesday night as they held off Torres 65-60 in a hard-fought game.
Taft led most of the way, but Torres stayed close and it Taft finally clinched the win in the final minutes.
Blaine Neudorf led the Wildcats in scoring with 24.
Ty Smith scored 10 and Ernie Laulu added nine.
taft will play Highland for the D-VI championship.
taft was seeded No. 1 in the bracket and Highland, who beat Chowchilla 46-41 Wednesday, is the No. 3 seed.
The championship game will be played at noon Friday at Selland Arena in Fresno.
