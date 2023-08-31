The Taft Wildcatters hosted the Mira Monte Pride Aug 26 in the Golden Empire Youth Football League season opener Taft Martin Memorial Stadium.
Sophomore game score was 33-6.
JJ Weber rushed for 3 TD's and Airyon Taylor rushed for 2 TD's
The Wildcatters defense caused turnovers which led to good stops and outstanding field position.
Junior Varsity game was a tight game until the Pride went up by two TDs in the 4th quarter. Wildcatters made a good comeback towards the end of game and came up short, losing by the score of 31-28. There is no information on who scored for Taft.
In the 1 p.m. Varsity had a tough time trying to move the ball, but there were moments of some great plays by the Wildcatters.
Defensively the Wildcatters played tough, but didn't have enough fuel in the tank to keep the Pride out the end zone. Ending score, The Pride 21 Wildcatters 0 Taft is at home again Saturday to play the Rockets.
Sophomore kickoff is at 9 a.m. 9a.m., the JV's start at 11a.m. and the varsity is at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.