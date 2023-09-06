Sophomore: Rockets 14 - Wildcatters 25
JJ Weber lead the team on offense with 2 TD's, Kristopher Nolan had 1 Td, and QB Keaton Furman had 1 TD.
Keaton commanded the offense, making sure everyone was in their right spots to minimize penalties. Adrian Perez, Kristopher Nolan, and JJ Weber were all over the field on defense making tackles. In the end with these young athletes and their teammates came out with a strong victory bringing in a 2 game win streak. Wow! Go Wildcatters!!! Junior Varsity Rockets 26 - Wildcatters 0 In the JV game they could not put things together both on the offense and defense. The Wildcatters did play hard, but didn’t come out with the win. I know with an 0 - 2 record the Wildcatters coaching staff will get things back on track with Junior Varsity athletes.
Varsity: Rockets 35 - Wildcatters 13
In the Varsity’s game, the Wildcatters performed way better in this week’s game Vs. the Rockets. Quarterback Blake Gonzalez led the offense with two impressive drives 60 yards and the other 55 yards end up in throwing two TD’s, went 8-19 completed passes, 83 yards.
Running Back Luis Casillas led the rushed with 12 carries for 46 yards, 2 receptions for 36 yards and one TD reception and one extra point conversion after TD. Brenden Krieger rushed with 4 carries 18 yards, one incredible catch for a TD. Without the awesome offensive effort, the offensive line had some outstanding blocks with double teams and kick-outs. The line showed some great strength up front this week.
Defensively, the Wildcatters struggled a little bit with the outside containment and pass coverage. Showing up defensively for the Wildcatters Joshua Edgar and Luis Casillas. Edgar led the team with 11 tackles and Casillas had 6 tackles.
Varsity Wildcatters are now 0 - 2. “All three levels played hard and showed some outstanding football in Martin Memorial Stadium,” Coach George Falgout said. “Next Saturday come on out and support your Taft Wildcatters as they take on the Saber’s of East Bakersfield. Game Time: Sophomore – 9 a.m. Junior Varsity – 11 a.m. Varsity - 1 p.m.
