William (Bill) Brian Rowson went to be with our good Lord on November 2, 2021.
Bill was born on May 31, 1955 in Salem, Oregon to William J. and Janice G. Rowson. He lived in Oregon and California growing up.
Bill graduated from Taft Union High School in Taft, California in 1973. He worked at his parents steakhouse, then went to work in the oil fields which eventually landed him a 35 year career with Chevron from 10/25/1977 and retired on 10/25/2012.
On January 23, 1993 he married the love of his life Lori where they spent many happy years residing in Taft and Bakersfield, California and eventually found their dream retirement community of Trego, Montana.
Bill was a one of a kind husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend anyone could have. He was a loving, devoted husband. He loved his children and grandchildren and always made us laugh. Bill loved fishing, his dogs, his tractor, but most of all he loved spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lori, son Scott and his partner Cindy, their two children, Austin and Mila, daughter Ashley and husband Martin and their two children, Jacob and Madison, stepdaughter, June Murray and husband Sean and their two children, Jett and Tash, sister Jan Senner and husband Greg, brother Kyle Rowson, sister Kayla Morgan and her husband Ron, sister Molly Kimberling and husband Larry, stepsister Tracy Bryan, stepsister Regina Lawrence and husband George, step brother Derek Griffith and wife Angie and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father William (Bill) Rowson and mother Janice George, stepfather Bill Adams, stepmother Janice A. Rowson and brother Kevin Rowson.
Bill was definitely a kind hearted man who was loved by many with his warm sense of humor and caring soul. He will truly be missed.
Celebration of Life will be held on November 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Historical Fort, 915 N. 10th Street, Taft, CA 93268.
